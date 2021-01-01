3 UML lawmakers resign putting Lumbini CM Pokharel in minority

Three CPN-UML lawmakers of Lumbini have resigned after Shankar Pokharel was reappointed Lumbini CM after resigning as chief minister (CM) earlier on Sunday to avoid no-confidence motion, putting his government in minority.

Dug Narayan Pandey, who as elected from Kapilvastu-1(A), Dharma Bahadur Lal Sriavstav. from Kapilvastu-2(B) and Ajaya Shahi of Nawalparasi West have resigned citing dissatisfaction.

Pandey told Setopati that the three have already sent their resignation to the provincial assembly secretariat.

Governor Dharmanath Prasad Yadav has appointed parliamentary party leader of UML Pokharel as the new CM as per Article 168(1) of the Constitution which states 'The Provincial Head shall appoint the leader of the parliamentary party with majority in the Provincial Assembly as the Chief Minister and the Provincial Council of Ministers shall be formed under the chairpersonship of the Chief Minister.'

Governor Yadav, a formal UML leader appointed by PM Oli, reappointed Pokharel despite 40 lawmakers of Lumbini meeting him in the afternoon and requesting him to stop swearing in of Pokharel as CM pointing that he does not have majority in the provincial assembly. Resignation of three UML lawmakers mean Pokharel will not have majority in the assembly.

There are 87 seats in the provincial assembly of Lumbini. CPN-UML claims it has 41 lawmakers that is enough for majority in the assembly that is only 81-strong now after Maoist Center expelled two lawmakers who joined UML and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) expelled four lawmakers who joined the Pokharel Cabinet after the no-confidence motion was registered on April 19.

The strength of provincial assembly will now fall to 78 with resignation of the trio and Pokharel will need 39 to muster majority. But UML will have only 37 with Bimala Oli, who was elected on ticket of the then CPN formed after unification of CPN-UML and Maoist Center, apparently opting to join Maoist Center.