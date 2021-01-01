SC sends back petition of four expelled JSP lawmakers of Lumbini

The Supreme Court (SC) has sent back the petition filed by four lawmakers expelled by Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) from the provincial Assembly of Lumbini without registering it.

JSP had expelled Santosh Pandey, Bijay Yadav, Kalpana Pandey and Suman Sharma Rayamajhi from the provincial assembly on April 29 after they joined the Shankar Pokharel Cabinet immediately after the party registered no-confidence motion against Pokharel in coordination with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) on April 19 proposing Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center as the next chief minister (CM).

The four tried to move the SC against the expulsion but the Apex Court has sent them back citing the raging pandemic.

"The four lawmakers had come with petitions. But the SC has sent them back saying it will not register petitions apart from cases related to the pandemic and habeas corpus petitions for now, and will register it after normal functioning of the court resumes," Chief of the petition division at SC Baburam Dahal told Setopati.

The SC has stopped its works after the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley enforced week-long prohibitory orders on Thursday. It has already decided to only register cases related to the pandemic and habeas corpus petitions during the period of restrictions.