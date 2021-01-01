Pokharel does not have majority in Lumbini: Maoist Center leader Pun

Standing committee member of CPN (Maoist Center) Barsha Man Pun has claimed that Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel does not have majority in the provincial assembly.

Speaking with Setopati Pun has pointed that Pokharel does not have majority as Bimala Oli, who was elected on ticket of the then CPN formed after unification of CPN-UML and Maoist Center, is now with Maoist Center. Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) had registered the no-confidence motion on April 19 proposing Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center as the next CM.

"No-confidence motion has been registered against the CM. He must face it. If he can't the person who registered the motion will be elected the CM," Pun argued.

Pokharel, who shrewdly resigned to avoid facing the no-confidence motion, has since recommended end of the special session of the provincial assembly before it was scheduled to discuss the motion.

But Pun claimed that Pokharel does not have the rights to end the special session convened on application of lawmakers. "The House meeting must go ahead. Another thing, the majority that he is said to have is not true."

There are 87 seats in the provincial assembly of Lumbini. Ruling CPN-UML claims it has 41 lawmakers that is enough for majority in the assembly that is only 81-strong now after Maoist Center expelled two lawmakers who joined UML and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) expelled four lawmakers who joined the Pokharel Cabinet after the no-confidence motion was registered on April 19.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has already claimed Pokharel cannot be reelected CM as he resigned without facing the no-confidence motion.