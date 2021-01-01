Lumbini CM Pokharel recommends end of special session of provincial assembly

Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel, who shrewdly resigned to avoid facing the no-confidence motion on Sunday, has now recommended end of the special session of the provincial assembly.

The assembly meeting was set to discuss the motion from one in the afternoon. But he preemptively resigned with an intention to form a majority government under him and has now recommended end of the special session.

The Cabinet has recommended for end of the session effective from Sunday noon.