JSP takes majority decision to support no-confidence motion against Oli

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has taken a majority decision to support the no-confidence motion to be brought against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

An executive member of JSP told Setopati that a meeting of majority of executive members on April 27 decided to expel four lawmakers who joined CPN-UML government of Shankar Pokharel in Lumbini against the party decision and to support the no-confidence motion against Oli.

The leader claimed that 18 House of Representatives (HoR) members have signed for the no-confidence motion and added that the number can rise to 22 if the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) were to take initiative.

JSP had 34 HoR members with erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) and Federal Socialist Forum both having 17 members each. One lawmaker each of both the parties are currently suspended.

"The decision to expel Lumbini lawmakers show how harsh the chairmen are against regression," the JSP leader stressed. "Our decision is to change provincial governments and stand against those who are in favor of regression at the center. Those who want to walk together on this will come along, others will be left behind."

JSP is currently divided on whether to support Oli or not. JSP leaders Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav, coming from erstwhile Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, have publicly demanded toppling of Oli government while leaders from the erstwhile Rashtriya Janata Party like Thakur and Rajendra Mahato are negotiating with Oli.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction has taken the majority decision after the Thakur-Mahato faction refused to support no-confidence motion against Oli.

JSP has submitted a list of 51 executive members--26 from the erstwhile RJP and 25 from Federal Socialist Forum--to the Election Commission after unification of the two parties. A total of 26 executive members signed on the decision taken by the majority meeting on April 27 including Mahendra Raya Yadav who comes from RJP.

Executive member Resham Chaudhary is currently in jail.