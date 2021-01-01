Gandaki assembly meeting halted after Janamorcha lawmaker goes missing

The special session of the provincial assembly in Gandaki has been halted indefinitely on Wednesday after Rashtriya Janamorcha lawmaker Khim Bikram Shahi went missing.

Provincial assembly secretary Hari Raj Pokharel issuing a notice has informed that the meeting has been halted until further notice pointing at the demand of Janamorcha to stop proceedings until the missing lawmaker attends the meeting.

Chief Whip of the party Piyari Thapa earlier on the day registered an application in the provincial parliament secretariat demanding that the status of lawmaker Shahi, who is out of contact, be made public, his life saved and assembly proceedings stopped until his status is made public.

The assembly was holding discussion on the no-confidence motion registered against Chief Minister (CM) Prithvi Subba Gurung by Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Voting on the motion was scheduled to be held Wednesday itself and the motion would likely fail if Shahi does not turn up and vote in support of the motion.