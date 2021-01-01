Janamorcha demands Gandaki assembly meeting be halted and its missing lawmaker made public

Rashtriya Janamorcha has demanded its lawmaker Khim Bikram Shahi, who is out of contact, be searched stopping the special session of the provincial assembly in Gandaki.

Chief Whip of the party Piyari Thapa has registered an application in the provincial parliament secretariat on Wednesday demanding that the status of lawmaker Shahi be made public, his life saved and assembly proceedings stopped until his status is made public.

The assembly is holding discussion on the no-confidence motion registered against Chief Minister (CM) Prithvi Subba Gurung by Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Voting on the motion is scheduled to be held Wednesday itself and the motion looks likely to fail if Shahi does not turn up and vote in support of the motion.

Speaker Netra Nath Adhikari has stopped proceedings for some moment.