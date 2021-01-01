15 criminal cases withdrawn on demand of JSP

The government has withdrawn 15 criminal cases against 120 persons as per the demand of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung revealed so while making Cabinet decisions public on Wednesday.

The decision to withdraw the criminal cases initiated during the Madhes movement has been taken as per the demands of JSP faction of Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato. Minister Gurung said the cases have been taken back as per the directives for withdrawal of cases, laws and Constitution.

He added that list of the persons who have had cases slapped against them withdrawn will be published and the process will continue.