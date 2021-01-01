NC central committee meeting postponed after members test positive

Nepali Congress (NC) has postponed its central committee meeting after a few central members, and staffers and security guards at the central office tested positive for COVID-19.

The main opposition party had conducted PCR tests of its central members and staffers on Tuesday. "A few central members have been infected. Central committee meeting has been postponed as it will not be appropriate to conduct the meeting gathering at a single hall," NC General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka told Setopati.

Khadka said the date for the next meeting will be fixed later.

The party had conducted PCR test of more than 100 persons. The party had called the meeting to discuss the next general convention.