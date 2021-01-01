Meeting of Khanal-Nepal faction underway

Meeting of leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction of ruling CPN-UML is underway on Wednesday to discuss recent political developments.

The majority of standing committee members of the faction are attending the meeting. The standing committee members currently in the Kathmandu Valley are meeting as prohibitory order takes effect in the Valley from Thursday.

The faction has been holding parallel party activities across the country while UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has sought explanation from lawmakers from the dissident faction.

Oli has also formed a new standing committee excluding all the leaders from the faction.