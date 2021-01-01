Election Commission tells parties to include 33% of women in all committees

The Election Commission has drawn attention of political parties to raise representation of women in all party committees to 33 percent.

The Election Commission issuing a nine-point memo three days back has urged the parties to appoint a contact person for women and inclusion, and to inform about that.

The act related to political parties requires 33 percent representation of women in all party committees. The Supreme Court (SC) had some time back instructed the Election Commission to implement that provision. The Election Commission has now acted to raise female representation to 33 percent at all party committees.

It also drew attention of 86 parties that have not submitted audit report in time.

It has warned the parties of action if they fail to submit the audit reports, and other details including about inclusion among others. CPN (Maoist Center) has already decided to guarantee 35 percent female representation in all party committees after the Election Commission's memo.

Maoist Center Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha told Setopati that the decision will be implemented immediately and not after the next general convention.

It has also decided to include at least 30 percent of people below 40 years in all the party committees, and 15 percent of dalits in the central committee.