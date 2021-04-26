Metting of top JSP leaders ends inconclusively

The meeting of top Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders held amidst preparations by the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has ended inconclusively.

A leader who participated in the meeting held at the party's central office in Balkumari Tuesday told Setopati that the meeting failed to take a call on no-confidence motion. NC and Maoist Center had asked JSP to take a formal decision on the issue.

JSP leaders Mahantha Thakur, Baburam Bhattarai, Upendra Yadav, Rajendra Mahato, Ashok Rai and Rajendra Shrestha took part in the meeting that discussed no-confidence motion and formation of a new government allying with NC and Maoist center. The leaders had met even on Monday but could not take any decision.

Thakur and Mahato have tried to ally with Oli for a long time while Bhattarai and Yadav are adamant that the party should not ally with Oli at any cost.

Bhattarai and Yadav are preparing to sign on the no-confidence motion to be brought by NC and Maoist Center if Thakur and Mahato decide to support Oli.