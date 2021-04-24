NC, Maoist Center to bring no-confidence motion against Oli Wednesday if JSP agrees

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) have made final preparations to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and are awaiting decision of the fourth largest party Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to register it.

Top JSP leaders Mahantha Thakur, Baburam Bhattarai, Upendra Yadav, Rajendra Mahato, Ashok Rai and Rajendra Shrestha are currently discussing the no-confidence motion and formation of a new government allying with NC and Maoist center. The leaders had met even on Monday but could not take any decision.

Thakur and Mahato tried to ally with Oli for a long time while Bhattarai and Yadav were adamant that the party should not ally with Oli at any cost.

A JSP leader confided with Setopati that Tuesday's meeting can decide to move forward allying with NC and Maoist Center, and added that the party may take a decision on the basis of majority by Wednesday if the leaders fail to reach consensus decision Tuesday.

An NC leader told Setopati that preparations are on to register the no-confidence motion against Oli Wednesday if JSP takes decision.

NC and Maoist Center had prepared to take the no-confidence motion on April 18 and Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal addressing a program at Chitwan had said the meeting later that day would take an important decision and a new government would be formed toppling that of Oli.

Leaders of the two parties had met that evening but NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had proposed to wait for a few days.

The leaders have held additional discussion since and decided to register no-confidence motion. A Maoist leader revealed that both the parties have even collected signatures of their lawmakers to register the motion.