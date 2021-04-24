Oli discusses chances of no-confidence motion during UML meeting

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has discussed the possibility of no-confidence motion against his government by the opposition parties including Nepali Congress (NC) with UML leaders at Baluwatar on Sunday.

"There are efforts to bring no-confidence motion. The opposition parties bringing it is not a big deal. But there are efforts for floor-crossing at several places like that in Karnali. Necessary information of that is being collected and we discussed about taking necessary decision on that later," UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said after the meeting.

The Khanal-Nepal faction has been holding parallel activities recently. The meeting at Baluwatar Sunday discussed the chances of no-confidence motion coming in a way that the faction crosses the floor to pass it.

Four UML leaders of the faction crossed the floor to save the government of Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of CPN (Maoist Center) in Karnali during the voting for floor test. UML has already expelled the four from the party and provincial assembly.

The Oli camp is worried that the faction may cross the floor even at the center to topple the government.