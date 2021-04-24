Government not to impose nationwide lockdown anytime soon

The government has reiterated that it does not intend to impose nationwide lockdown anytime soon.

"Lockdown breaks the chain of coronavirus infection but that is not a long-term solution. The economy has just started to revive," Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali told reporters after attending the meeting of general convention organizing committee of ruling PCN on Sunday. "Lockdown will be imposed at the local level if infections surge but we are not in favor of a nationwide lockdown."

He added that the government will focus on raising public awareness and enforcing the safety protocols instead.

Gyawali, who is also the party spokesperson, revealed that UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli instructed all levels of the party organization to work for control of the pandemic during the meeting on Sunday.