Deuba calls meeting of NC office-bearers

Nepali Congress (NC) president Sher Bahadur Deuba has called meeting of office-bearers for Sunday afternoon.

Chief secretary of the main opposition party Krishna Prasad Paudel told Setopati that the meeting will be held at the Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha.

He said the meeting will focus on the 14th general convention of the party and will set the agenda for the central committee meeting called for Monday.

The meeting will also discuss recent political developments and the by-election for the vacant seat of National Assembly on May 20 after expulsion of Home Miniser Ram Bahadur Thapa by CPN (Maoist Center).