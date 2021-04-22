Oli forms standing committee excluding leaders from Khanal-Nepal faction

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has formed standing committee including no one from the Khanal-Nepal faction.

Oli has formed a new standing committee excluding leaders from the Khanal-Nepal faction through the meeting of organizing committee for the 10th general convention at Baluwatar on Friday, according to a leader who participated in the meeting.

The standing committee formed by Oli does not include Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey, Yogesh Bhattarai, Gokarna Bista, Bhim Acharya, Yubaraj Gyawali, and Mukunda Neupane who were all standing committee members of the party earlier.

The newly formed standing committee, which Oli says will be expanded in the future, includes Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Lekh Raj Bhatta and Mani Thapa who joined the party quitting CPN (Maoist Center).

The new standing committee includes Oli, Bam Dev Gautam, Ishwar Pokharel, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Bishnu Paudel, Subash Chandra Nembang, Shankar Pokharel, Pradeep Gyawali, Lekh Raj Bhatta, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Mani Thapa, Satya Narayan Mandal, Bishnu Rimal, Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma, Prithvi Subba Gurung, Raghubir Mahaseth, Keshav Badal and Pushpa Raj Kandel.