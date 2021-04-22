Gautam briefs Nepal about dinner meeting with Oli

CPN-UML leader Bam Dev Gautam has briefed fellow leader Madhav Kumar Nepal about his dinner meeting with Chairman KP Sharma Oli Thursday night.

Gautam who said he urged Oli to take back the decisions the latter unilaterally took on March 12 during the meeting briefed Nepal who is currently in Janakpur over the phone.

"You all have heard another news as well. There was dinner meeting with Bam Dev comrade at Baluwatar. Bam Dev comrade phoned me this morning," Nepal told journalists at Janakpur on Friday. "He texted me saying 'I was called to Baluwatar at eight yesterday night in sleep. I also went there saying let's make a final effort. I asked him (Oli) to play a role in taking the party together. I left without having dinner after he refused to withdraw the decisions of March 12 when I asked him to do so.'"

Nepal revealed that Gautam proposed to meet him and talk saying Oli is arrogant.

Nepal also argued that Oli cannot suspend him from the party. "He has a kind of arrogance and pompousness where he thinks we should either obey what he says or leave the party," he said about the one-on-one meetings with Oli at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel on consecutive days. "He was gazing at Dharahara yesterday. His arrogance is taller than Dharahara."

He revealed that Oli proposed to reconsider the six-month suspension the party chair has imposed on him. "I asked him, will you expel me from the party?" he added and stressed that he will not run away from the party, movement, organization and democracy.