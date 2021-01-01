Nepal submits 7-point explanation, claims he is acting as per UML's statute

CPN-UML leader and lawmaker Madhav Kumar Nepal has submitted a seven-point explanation to CPN-UML Chairman and parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli.

UML lawmaker Ram Kumari Jhakri submitted the explanation to the parliamentary party office on Nepal's behalf on Thursday.

Nepal has refuted Oli's allegations that he as opened a new party in his explanation and claimed that he is working in accordance to the party statute passed by the ninth general convention.

Reminding that the Supreme Court (SC) while invalidating unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 had reinstated the two parties to the sate they were on the day of unification, Nepal has said he wants the party to function as it did before unification and pointed that it is Oli who is acting against the party statute and the political direction passed by the general convention.

He has called the decision taken on March 12 to dissolve the central committee and form general convention organizing committee against the party statute and claimed that it is his duty to raise voice against such activities.

He has contended that all the allegations of Oli against him are false and groundless arguing that the national gathering he held on March 17 and 18 was to protect the political guidelines and party statute passed by the ninth general convention.

He has reminded Oli about how he asked Yam Lal Kandel to bring no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Karnali Mahendra Bahadur Shahi when UML and CPN (Maoist Center) were united as CPN and said Oli has reaped what he sowed in the recent crossing of the floor by some UML lawmakers to save the Shahi government.

He has called Oli's allegation that he instructed the floor crossing his optical illusion.

Oli on Tuesday sent letters to 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli had earlier suspended a few leaders including Nepal from the party for six months.