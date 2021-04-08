Those who realize mistake will be allowed to work in party: UML Chair Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that dissident leaders will be allowed to work in the party if they realize their mistake.

"We are trying to convince. Efforts are on to convince and correct. We have not punished anyone to ensure that the party does not suffer loss," Oli said while laying the foundation stone for the party's central office in Balkhu less than 24 hours after he had a one-on-one meeting with Madhav Kumar Nepal at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Wednesday evening. "But we will not compromise with indiscipline and anarchy."

He called crossing the floor by UML lawmakers to save the government of CPN (Maoist Center) in Karnali anarchy and added that anti-party activities cannot be accepted at any cost. "We can talk individually but cannot talk with representatives of any faction collectively. Factions will not work in the party now."

Giving the example of tug-of-war he said the rope can snap but will not move anywhere if there are equal persons tugging at both ends to stress that factionalism is not beneficial for the party.

He added that he wishes to give opportunity to those who realize mistake and is ready to work in the party maintaining discipline but warned to not take that as his weakness.

He pointed how he was expelled from the then CPN by the Dahal-Nepal faction in a way that he did not remain even a general member and claimed that those who wanted to finish him have failed.