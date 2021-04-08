Oli intensifies meeting with dissident UML leaders

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has intensified one-on-one meetings with dissident party leaders to try to win them over.

He met lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai, who is one of the 27 leaders asked to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament, on Wednesday. A Baluwatar source confided with Setopati that the meeting with Bhattarai is in line with Oli's policy to not meet the dissident leaders from the Khanal-Nepal faction collectively.

"PM has been holding discussion with everyone. He has met many leaders and lawmakers in the intervening period," the source said. "PM will not talk with those who are meeting Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal to topple the government staying in the same party. PM, however, is trying to convince those who have been influenced by the so-called big leaders."

The source claimed that lawmaker Gokarna Bista is unhappy with the Khanal-Nepal faction. "Bista is with them now. But he has told PM that he will not attend factional meetings. He may, therefore, not have been asked to furnish explanation," the source added.

Oli on Tuesday sent letters to 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

Bista had attended the meeting of dissident leaders even though he was not asked to furnish explanation and protested the action against party lawmakers on the social media.

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.