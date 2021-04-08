Maoist Center authorizes Dahal to take decision on withdrawing support for Oli

The standing committee meeting of CPN (Maoist Center) has authorized Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to take decision on withdrawing support for the government of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Maoist Center Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said the meeting has authorized Dahal to take a call on withdrawal of support for the current government. ended at Paris Danda on Wednesday.

The party is taking initiative to topple this government and form a new one but has yet to withdraw its support. The Wednesday's meeting has decided to move dialogue with other parties forward.

Standing committee members gave their opinion on the proposal for amending the party statute during the meeting. The meeting also discussed about the need for political report by Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Dahal will finish the political report in a few days. Standing committee and central committee will then hold discussion on the report, according to Shrestha. The dates for meetings of standing and central committees have yet to be fixed.