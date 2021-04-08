CIAA can't conduct sting operations: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has prohibited the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) from conducting sting operations.

The five-strong constitutional bench of SC led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana hearing the petition filed by advocate Bishnu Prasad Ghimire demanding revocation of the practice of sting operations has ruled so on Wednesday, according to Communications Officer with the SC Devendra Dhakal.

"The verdict has come as demanded by the petitioner. All information on the issue cannot be given now as the full text of the verdict has yet to arrive," he added.

The constitutional anti-graft body has been conducting sting operations in accordance to its regulations which has a provision in rule 30 allowing it to make money available for bribe to be given to any person in public position by CIAA staffers, complainant against the person holding public position or any other person.

This verdict has revoked that provision.