Godot is arriving: Dahal upbeat about ousting Oli

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the situation is getting favorable to oust Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Speaking during the party's standing committee meeting at Paris Danda on Tuesday, Dahal said that forming an alliance against Oli is like waiting for Godot and added that Godot seems finally to be arriving. "Deuba (Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba) is also talking tough after prorogation of the House. Once NC is ready to form government, environment will be created even for Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) to be ready," a standing committee member quoted Dahal as saying during the meeting.

Dahal claimed that the situation is getting unfavorable for Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli after the developments in Karnali, Lumbini and Gandaki provinces. He told the meeting that the party is looking to bring no-confidence motion against Oli rather than withdrawing support for the government, according to the leader.

The meeting that was expected to withdraw support for the government did not take the decision and will again be convened Wednesday afternoon. "This government does not have our support. We will formally write stating that we don't support the government," Maoist Center Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha said after the meeting.

He added that the party is taking initiative to topple this government and form a new government.