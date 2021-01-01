Oli asks 27 UML leaders including Nepal why they shouldn't be expelled from federal parliament

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has sought explanation from 27 dissident party leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Prime Minister (PM) Oli has sent letters to the leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli has already suspended six leaders including Nepal from the party for six months.