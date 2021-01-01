RPP postpones general convention by a month

RPP has postponed its general convention by a month.

RPP leader Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that the general convention scheduled to be held from May 8–11 has been postponed by the meeting of central secretariat business advisory committee meeting on Monday due to lack of time for distribution of active membership and elections at the local levels.

"The general convention will now be held from June 5–8 in Kathmandu," Shrestha stated.

The meeting also extended the deadline for distribution of active membership until mid-May while elections at the wards and districts also will have to be completed by then.

There will be more than 4,500 representatives in the RPP general convention who will elect the new party leadership.