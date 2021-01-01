Nepali Congress (NC) has urged the government to vaccinate all Nepali adults against COVID-19.

The main opposition party following the central committee meeting on Monday has demanded a special action plan to save the people's lives.

Chief Secretary of the party's central office Krishna Prasad Paudel issuing a statement about the meeting's decisions said the party has demanded inoculation of all the citizens pointing that vaccines are available in the international market.

NC has also taken exception to the sudden ending of the winter session of the parliament. The meeting held immediately after President Bidya Devi Bhandari ended the House session effective from one Monday afternoon said NC has taken the sudden prorogation seriously.

"The act of running away from the House ignoring the fact that the meeting was set to be held on April 20 and many issues about public concern are there to be discussed has been deemed to be against democratic norms and values and parliamentary system by the meeting. This meeting strongly condemns the arbitrary attitude of the government," the statement reads.

The meeting also extended the deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership until April 28. It has instructed all the district committees to send details about active membership to the center by April 28.

The main opposition party had to complete distribution and renewal of active membership by March 23 as per the schedule but was extended it till April 12 after nine district committees did not even start it by the end of the deadline. Sindhupalchowk and a few other districts did not complete it even by April 12 due to unfinished integration works.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar had quit NC on February 1, 2008 and joined the then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum before the first Constituent Assembly election. Gachchhadar-led Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic) had unified with NC on October 16, 2017. Integration of the party's cadres into NC have yet to be completed.