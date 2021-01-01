Oli has prostrated before India: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has prostrated before India.

Addressing a program organized by the party's student wing in Kathmandu on Monday to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Nepal Students Union, Deuba claimed that Oli who won the last general election as a nationalist has already surrendered to India.

"Oli who called himself the greatest nationalist yesterday has surrendered to India today," Deuba accused. "Oli who won with anti-Indian slogan has prostrated before India. Where is that nationalism? They are, therefore, opportunists, not nationalists."

He claimed that he is trying to topple the Oli government but reiterated his statement that the Oli government still is a majority government as CPN (Maoist Center) has yet to withdraw support for the government. "Pushpa Kamal Dahal has not withdrawn support. Janata Samajwadi Party is trying to support Oli."