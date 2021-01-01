Chudal, Subedi appointed SC justices

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Kumar Chudal and Nahakul Subedi as Supreme Court (SC) justices on Monday.

The duo has been appointed as per Article 129(2) of the Constitution, according to the President's Office.

The two were unanimously endorsed by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee on Friday.

The Judicial Council chaired by the chief justice (CJ) had recommended the duo for the Apex Court on March 12.

Seven complaints were received by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee against the two.

Questions about qualification of Subedi were raised even in the SC. But the SC ruled that he qualified to become SC justice.

Hearing of the two had proceeded forward after the SC verdict.