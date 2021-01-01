President ends House session

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has ended the winter session of federal parliament on Monday.

She has ended the session effective from one Monday afternoon on recommendation of the Cabinet meeting held Monday morning. The House meeting was scheduled for Tuesday.

The session had started on March 7 in accordance to the Supreme Court mandamus ordering that the session be convened within 13 days while reinstating the House on February 23. Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had dissolved the House on December 20, 2020 due to internal dispute in the then ruling CPN.

There have been complaints that the session could not function effectively citing lack of business given by the government.