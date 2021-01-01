Oli's defeat has started in Karnali. He'll soon lose even at center: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that defeat of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has started from Karnali.

Inaugurating the office building of Madi municipality in Chitwan on Sunday, Dahal stated that loss of Oli, who did not accept defeat even when the Supreme Court (SC) reinstated the House, has officially started after his failure to topple the Karnali government.

"He will now suffer defeat even in Lumbini and Gandaki provinces. He may even lose at the center before losing in the provinces," he claimed. "Regression can't last long."

The government of Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of Maoist Center was saved on Friday when four lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML led by Oli crossed the floor to vote in support of the government.

Maoist Center is also allying with Nepali Congress (NC) and other parties to topple UML governments in Gandaki and Lumbini provinces with NC already registering no-confidence motion in Gandaki.

Dahal accused Oli of betrayal claiming that he agreed for left coalition, party unification and even proposed to make Oli the PM, and added that the Oli government will not last long. "The political smog will not last long. The smog will now clear and there will be light."

He advised Oli to not celebrate much assuming that he has been brought to the street and claimed that he has already won the fight.