PM slams Speaker during all-party meeting

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has vented ire on Speaker Agni Sapkota during the all-party meeting at Baluwatar on Saturday accusing the latter of preventing the government from doing its work.

"PM expressed extreme anger toward speaker saying he stopped Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact from being tabled in the House," RPP Chairman Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, who attended the meeting, told Setopati.

Lohani revealed that leaders of CPN (Maoist Center), from Khanal-Nepal faction or ruling CPN-UML and some of the leaders of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) were not present in the meeting.

Oli told the leaders that the government is trying its best to control the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel; Ishwar Pokharel, Bishnu Paudel, Subash Chandra Nembang of the Oli faction of UML, Mahantha Thakur and Laxman Lal Karna of JSP; and Prem Suwal of Nepal Workers and Peasants Party were also present in the meeting.

Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav of JSP did not attend the meeting.