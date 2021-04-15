UML recommends action against 4 lawmakers who crossed floor in Karnali

CPN-UML parliamentary party has recommended action against the four provincial assembly members who crossed the floor to save the government of Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi on Friday.

Chief Whip of UML Gulab Jung Shah told Setopati that action has been recommended against lawmakers Prakash Jwala, Kurma Raj Shahi, Nanda Singh Buda and Ambar Bahadur Thapa.

The four out of nine UML lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction crossed the floor to vote for the government during the floor test Friday afternoon.

Jwala was finance minister and Buda industry, tourism, forest and environment minister in the Shahi Cabinet before resigning following withdrawal of support for the government by UML.

Jwala told Setoapti after the floor test that only four UML lawmakers crossed the floor as that was enough to save the government and added that the four were cognizant of the fact that they would lose the post of lawmaker if the crossed the floor.

The confidence motion of CM Shahi received 22 votes while just 15 votes were cast in opposition.

The six Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers also voted for the government. CPN (Maoist Center) has 12 seats in the provincial assembly while UML has 20 including the speaker. The speaker and one RPP lawmaker did not participate in voting.

The Shahi government has been saved by the crossing of floor by four UML lawmakers.