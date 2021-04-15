PM Oli calls all-party meeting for Saturday

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting for Saturday.

PM's press advisor Surya Thapa told Setopati that the meeting will be held in Baluwatar at 11 in the morning.

He added that all the parties represented in the federal parliament have been invited for discussion on contemporary politics, COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

Infection is surging in Nepal in recent days while the Oli government also looks under threat with CPN (Maoist Center) threatening to withdraw its support for the government.