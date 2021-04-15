Document about deal between PM and RAW chief fake: PM's secretariat

The secretariat of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the document about purported four-point agreement between PM Oli and Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India Samant Goel is fake.

An online portal named Ujyalo Network had published the English document claiming to have been signed by Oli and Goel that was bafflingly marked as being unofficial translation.

PM's foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai told Setopati that the document is fake. "That document is fake. It is a propaganda waged with very mala fide intention against the interests of country and nation. Those involved should be brought to book if that happened in a planned manner," he stated. "The issue related to the international community in a sensitive matter like foreign affairs is against the country, anti-national and harmful. I urge the friends in the media to not give space to such issues."

RAW Chief Goel had arrived in Kathmandu on an Indian Air Force plane in late October 2020 and secretly met with PM Oli at Baluwatar for around three hours in the night. The meeting was known only after Goel returned to India following media reports.

The PM's secretariat initially denied that such meeting took place before Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali eventually acknowledged that Goel had arrived as a special envoy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The portal claimed that the four-point agreement was signed after the meeting between PM Oli and Goel.