Gandaki CM Gurung ends assembly session preempting no-confidence motion

Gandaki Chief Minister (CM) Prithvi Subba Gurung has ended provincial assembly session even as the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) was preparing to bring no-confidence motion against his government.

Governor Amik Sherchan ended the assembly session effective from Wednesday midnight on recommendation of the provincial government.

NC was preparing to register the motion Thursday with support of CPN (Maoist Center), Rashtriya Janamorcha and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The notice informing about start and end of the parliament session is generally issued and made public in advance but the notice about ending the session from Wednesday midnight has been made public only on Thursday.

UML has 27 lawmakers in the 59-strong provincial assembly. NC has 15 seats, Maoist Center 12, and Janamorcha and JSP two each in the province, and they together can muster majority in the assembly.

Independent lawmaker Rajeev Gurung (Deepak Manange), who had won the election with support of UML, is saying he will contest for the post of CM himself.