Government not in favor of enforcing lockdown: PM Oli

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has said the government is not in favor of enforcing lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic as far as possible.

In his address to the nation on the first day of the New Year 2078 from the Singhadurbar-based reconstructed Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Wednesday, he said the government, however, is very sensitive to protect the lives of the people amidst the surging cases in the country.

He also accused the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center), that was part of CPN he chaired until the Supreme Court invalidated the unification of the Maoists with CPN-UML last month, of preventing the Millennium Challenge Corporation from being tabled in the House for decision.

He claimed that the government did not allow 2077 BS to be wasted contending the country gained added enthusiasm on development works amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the long cherished dreams of Kathmandu residents have been materialized and new development works have been accomplished. He also highlighted the achievements made and challenges surfaced in different sectors in the year 2077 BS.