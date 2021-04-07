JSP chairmen Bhattarai, Yadav meet Deuba

Federal Council Chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Baburam Bhattarai and Central Council Chairman of the party Upendra Yadav have met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday.

Deuba's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba told Setopati that the JSP leaders reached the Deuba residence at Budhanilkantha to talk with the main opposition leader.

Deuba had proposed to form the next government under him during the meeting of NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and JSP he called at his residence Friday afternoon.

Maoist Center, that has been repeatedly proposing to make Deuba PM to topple the government of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, had immediately supported the proposal but the meeting ended inconclusively after JSP sought time to take a decision.

Yadav and Bhattarai have met Deuba after JSP held meeting during the intervening period. Deuba's secretariat said the meeting discussed recent political developments but did not reveal the specifics of their discussion.

JSP is currently divided on whether to support Oli or not. JSP leaders Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav, coming from erstwhile Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, have publicly demanded toppling of Oli government while leaders from the erstwhile Rastriya Janata Party like Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato are negotiating with Oli. Erstwhile RJP leaders themselves are also not united in support of Oli with leaders like Mahendra Raya Yadav vehemently against that.