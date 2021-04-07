PM Oli to address nation Wednesday

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will address the nation on the occasion of Nepali New Year on Wednesday.

A source close to PM Oli confirmed that he will address the nation on Wednesday and added that the time for address, however, has yet to be fixed.

The source confided that PM Oli will also host editors of national media for a discussion on Wednesday. "Editors have been sent special special invitation for the New Year day," the source revealed.