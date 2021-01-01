NC central committee meeting called off after death of Senior Leader Paudel's brother

The central committee meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) scheduled for Monday has been called off.

Chief Secretary of the party's central office Krishna Prasad Paudel said that the meeting has been called off on instruction of President Sher Bahadur Deuba following death of younger brother of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday. The date for next central committee meeting has yet to be decided.

Office-bearers and former office-bearers of the main opposition party had met on Sunday to set the agenda for Monday's meeting.

The extended deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership is expiring Monday and the meeting was expected to again extend the deadline.

The main opposition party had to complete distribution and renewal of active membership by March 23 as per the schedule but was extended it till April 12 after nine district committees did not even start it by the end of the deadline.

The central committee meeting April 2 had extended the deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership and also set a new deadline of April 23 to investigate complaints about active members and take decision on them.

The final list of active members will have to be submitted to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba by May 31 as per the new schedule but that also looks uncertain now with distribution and renewal of active membership incomplete until now.

The party has already decided to hold the 14th general convention from August 23.

Nine district committees in Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Bara, Rasuwa, Bardiya, Banke, Eastern Rukum and Dolpa had not started distribution and renewal of active membership by the end of last deadline on March 23 due to unfinished integration works.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar had quit NC on February 1, 2008 and joined the then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum before the first Constituent Assembly election. Gachchhadar-led Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic) had unified with NC on October 16, 2017. Integration of the party's cadres into NC have yet to be completed.