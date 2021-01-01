Raut unanimously elected Janamat Party chair

CK Raut has been unanimously elected Janamat Party chairman.

Raut has been unanimously elected chairman of the party and Chandan Singh general secretary by the general convention that started on Saturday.

Voting was done for the rest of the positions with Abdul Khan and Basanta Kushwaha elected vice-chairmen, according to the results declared Monday morning.

Election was held for 23 of the 25 central members in the central committee and eight of the 23 members are women, according to General Secretary Singh. A total of 4,500 representatives voted during the general convention.

Raut had signed an 11-point agreement with the government on March 8, 2019 withdrawing his campaign for independent Madhes and accepting Nepal's territorial integrity.

Secessionist Raut, who was released by the Supreme Court (SC) a day before the agreement, had signed the 11-point agreement with Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa at the Rastriya Sabha Griha in presence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Raut had denounced violence and pledged to participate in peaceful politics. He had agreed to withdraw his campaign of Free Madhes after holding dialogue with the government.