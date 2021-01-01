Foreign Minister Gyawali talks about COVID-19 with Indian counterpart

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has talked with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar about the surging COVID-19 infections Friday evening.

The two ministers talked over the phone about the recent surge in infections in the two countries, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Minister Gyawali thanked India for providing one million Covishield vaccines and urged the Indian government to provide additional doses to for the Nepali citizens who have received the first dose of Indian vaccine.

Jaishankar in response assured to provide additional doses of vaccine, according to the ministry.

India has hit a peak of cases registering around 125,000 new cases in the past few days while Nepal has also seen a surge in the recent days.