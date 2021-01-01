Expelled lawmakers to be sworn in as ministers again

Speaker Agni Sapkota read the name of the four lawmakers during the House meeting on Thursday stating that they have been expelled by the party.

The party had written for removal of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah to implement the decision of the standing committee meeting pointing that the four are participating in political activities of another party.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will reappoint them to their respective ministries. The President's Office has started preparations to administer oath of office and secrecy to the ministers in the evening. They are scheduled to be sworn in at five in the evening.

The four were ministers as per Article 76(9) of the Constitution. PM Oli will have to appoint them in accordance to another article of the Constitution for them to become ministers.

Article 78 of the Constitution allows a person who is not member of the federal parliament to become minister but the person must become federal lawmaker within six months of taking oath of office.

The four ministers elected on ticket of Maoist Center had decided to join CPN-UML instead of returning to Maoist Center after the Supreme Court on March 7 invalidated unification of the two parties that formed CPN resulting in their expulsion.