Deuba calls three-party meeting Friday

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called a meeting of three parties on Friday.

He has called meeting of all the national parties apart from CPN-UML. Chief Secretary of the party's central office Krishna Prasad Paudel told Setopati that Deuba has called meeting of NC, CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) at his residence in Budhanilkantha on Friday.

The main opposition party demanded resignation of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and decided to take initiative to form new government under the party through the central committee meeting last Friday.

An NC leader told Setopati that the meeting on Friday will also focus on forming the next government.