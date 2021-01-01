Four Maoist Center lawmakers expelled from HoR for joining UML

Four CPN (Maoist Center) lawmakers who are ministers in the government led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli have been expelled from the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaker Agni Sapkota read the name of the four lawmakers during the House meeting on Thursday stating that they have been expelled by the party.

CPN (Maoist Center) had written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat informing about expulsion of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah to implement the decision of its standing committee meeting.

Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa and Sorts Minister Dawa Lama of Maoist Center, who have also joined the Oli Cabinet, are not lawmakers but have been appointed by Oli using the provision that allows even those who are not federal lawmakers to become minister for six months.

The party is likely to send another letter for removal of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who is a National Assembly member from Maoist Center.