UML lawmakers want to represent their party not CPN in parliamentary committees

CPN-UML lawmaker Khagaraj Adhikari has taken exception to UML lawmakers being grouped as that of CPN in parliamentary committees.

"We CPN-UML are here after March 7. CPN (Maoist Center) is nearby," Adhikari said gesturing toward lawmakers of UML and Maoist Center during the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Thursday. "We are seating on the side of ruling parties. But we have been forced to become CPN while going to parliamentary committee meetings. This is against the Constitution and laws, provisions about political parties."

The Supreme Court (SC) on March 7 had invalidated unification of UML and Maoist Center restoring the two parties to the status before their unification to form CPN.

He pointed that the House no longer knows CPN. "We are UML here. We cannot become CPN in the committees known as minI House in a way that is unconstitutional. This is against the laws."

He added that UML lawmakers want to attend parliamentary committee meetings representing UML. "We want to go with consensus. There can be no consensus saying it should be CPN. UML is the largest party in the House. This is a majority government. The party should be represented accordingly."

Speaker Agni Sapkota said that the issue has already been discussed in the Business Advisory Committee. He said the committees will be reshuffled once names are received.