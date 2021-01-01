JSP leader Mahendra Raya Yadav rules out alliance with 'regressive' Oli

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Mahendra Raya Yadav has said all anti-regression forces must come together to forge a new alliance.

He ruled out possibility of the party allying with Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli pointing that the party had called House dissolution by Oli anti-constitutional and regressive. "We called dissolution of House of Representatives regressive. The Supreme Court has corrected PM Oli's unconstitutional step which is good," Yadav told Setopati.

JSP is currently divided on whether to support Oli or not. JSP leaders Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav, coming from erstwhile Federal Socialist Forum Nepal, have publicly demanded toppling of Oli government while leaders from the erstwhile Rastriya Janata Party like Thakur and Rajendra Mahato are negotiating with Oli. Erstwhile RJP leaders themselves are also not united in support of Oli with Mahendra Raya Yadav vehemently against that.

JSP Chairman Thakur had recently said there is a strong possibility of the party allying with Oli who he said has taken steps to address the party's demands. But Yadav ruled that out. "Who does what and meets whom against the party decision does not have much meaning," he argued.

He pointed that Oli did not address the demands even when he got support of the then Federal Socialist Forum. "There was no interest when two-third majority could have been mustered for Constitution amendment. It is difficult to forge consensus among parties now," he stated.

"PM Oli assuring to fulfill our demands now to save his chair does not have any meaning. We have not taken any decision to support Oli and there is little possibility of taking such decision."