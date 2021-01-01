NC is not in crisis: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has claimed there is no dispute in the main opposition party.

Addressing a program organized at the party's central office in Sanepa on Wednesday to mark the 13th day of demise of central member Nabindra Raj Joshi, Deuba refuted claims by many party leaders that NC is divided and is facing a crisis. He also urged the party leaders and cadres to not weaken the party from within.

"There is no need to indulge in verbal exchanges. Nepali Congress was not in crisis yesterday, is not today and will not be even tomorrow. Nepali Congress has a historic responsibility and role. We all have been fulfilling that," Deuba contended. "We have lost many times without the party being in crisis and also won on many occasions. There is, therefore , no need for us to get demoralized. No need also to weaken ourselves from within. Our party, therefore, is not in crisis."

Deuba praised late Joshi during the program calling his works in the party and as a minister exemplary.

Speaking in the program Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel stated that the party has suffered an irrevocable loss due to Joshi's demise.