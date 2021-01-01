Minister Sah slams Dahal for writing to expel him from House

Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah has slammed CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal after the party wrote to the Federal Parliament Secretariat to expel its four leaders including him who are ministers in the government led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from the House.

Sah took to Facebook Wednesday morning and called the decision of Dahal a mockery of democracy and height of autocracy. He also argued that Dahal cannot use the legal stick on him and others for quitting the party as Dahal himself had allied with CPN-UML to win election, applied for review of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in capacity of CPN chairman for recognition of unification with UML and has yet to withdraw support from the UML government.

"Those who call themselves supporter of so-called House reinstatement have again been exposed through this game of terrorizing elected people's representatives and rendering the whole House worthless," Sah has posted.

He called the decision for expulsion a regressive and unfair attack on the elected representatives using technical and legal provisions.

Sah remained in the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN until the internal dispute in the party reached its climax and joined the faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli only after the Dahal-Nepal faction named Madhav Kumar Nepal from his home district Rautahat CPN chairman. Oli then appointed Sah as minister for changing camps.

Sah opted to join UML after the SC invalidated unification of UML and Maoist Center.

Maoist Center on Tuesday wrote to the Federal Parliament Secretariat to expel its four lawmakers.

The party wrote for removal of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Sah to implement the decision of its latest standing committee meeting.

Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa and Sorts Minister Dawa Lama of Maoist Center, who have also joined the Oli Cabinet, are not lawmakers but have been appointed by Oli using the provision that allows even those who are not federal lawmakers to become minister for six months.

A party source confided that another letter will be sent for removal of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who is a National Assembly member from Maoist Center.