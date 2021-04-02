Maoist Center writes for expulsion of four federal ministers from House

CPN (Maoist Center) has written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat to expel its four leaders who are ministers in the government led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli from the parliament.

The party has written for removal of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah to implement the decision of its latest standing committee meeting/

Parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center in the National Assembly Dina Nath Sharma confirmed that a letter has been sent to the Federal Parliament Secretariat for removal of the four House of Representatives (HoR) members.

"We had sought explanation from them. Some of them did not furnish satisfactory explanation while others publicly announced that they have quit the party. The post of lawmaker automatically goes when one quits the party. We have informed the Federal Parliament Secretariat about that," Sharma added.

Water Supply Minister Mani Thapa and Sorts Minister Dawa Lama of Maoist Center, who have also joined the Oli Cabinet, are not lawmakers but have been appointed by Oli using the provision that allows even those who are not federal lawmakers to become minister for six months.

A party source confided that another letter will be sent for removal of Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who is a National Assembly member from Maoist Center.